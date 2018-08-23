Sioux City
Irene E. Piester, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital following a brief illness.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Liz Tucker will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Irene was born on July 31, 1932, to Ralph and Edith (Ricks) Jameson, at the family ranch outside of Thedford, Neb. She was the fifth of eight children.
She married Stanley A. Piester on June 9, 1950, in Thedford. They had four children. The family moved from north of Whitman, Neb. to North Platte, Neb. in 1964. The family then moved to Sioux City in 1965.
Irene earned a teaching degree from Chadron State College. She later worked at Ace Hardware in North Platte. She worked at Woolco, Zenith, Donnelly Marketing, and Countryside Retirement Home throughout the years after moving to Sioux City. In 1990, the couple opened Piester Tire and Retread. Irene worked there in the office when needed over the next several years.
Stan and Irene were active members of the Independent Order of Foresters for many years. They were also foster parents to five children. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and canning. Irene also had a collection of various owl figurines. She also loved to have her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit.
She is survived by her children, John Piester, Ronney (Helen) Piester Sr., Loyd (Lois) Piester, and Julia (Cliff) David, all of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Genelle (Tom) Derochie, Ronney (Erin) Piester Jr., Melinda (Robert) Bak, Tiffani (Mike) Bottjen, Joseph Barrett, Amy (Ian) Mossberg, Carinne (David Robinson) Davis, and Travis Piester; 13 great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Kailey, and Kyler Bak, Matthew Davis, Skyler Robinson, and Destiny Geesaman, Noah and Lillian Piester, Remy Derochie, Nickolas and Owen Bottjen, and Avery and Finnegan Piester; her siblings, Betty Neal, Elsie Carr, Larry (Betty) Jameson, and Thelma (Dallas) Haynes; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Edith Jameson; her husband, Stanley Piester; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Piester; a granddaughter, Jennifer Piester; her brother, Edgar Jameson; sisters, Delores Little and Shirley Jameson; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.