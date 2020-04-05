× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Irene J. Blackford

Sioux City

Irene J. Blackford, 90, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. An open visitation (family will not be present) will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are following state and federal guidelines in allowing 10 people at a time for visitation.

Irene Janette, the daughter of Peter and Violet (Clark) Zacek, was born Aug. 7, 1929, in Lindsay, Neb. She attended Sioux City Schools. As a young lady, Irene worked at Yankton State Hospital.

On Dec. 24, 1951, Irene was united in marriage to Loren "Casey" L. Blackford in Sioux City. During this time, Irene worked as a waitress until staying at home to raise their children.

In the early 1970s, she went to work at Zenith until they closed. From 1979 to 1995, she worked at Holy Spirit Retirement Home until retiring.