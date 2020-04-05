Irene J. Blackford
Sioux City
Irene J. Blackford, 90, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. An open visitation (family will not be present) will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are following state and federal guidelines in allowing 10 people at a time for visitation.
Irene Janette, the daughter of Peter and Violet (Clark) Zacek, was born Aug. 7, 1929, in Lindsay, Neb. She attended Sioux City Schools. As a young lady, Irene worked at Yankton State Hospital.
On Dec. 24, 1951, Irene was united in marriage to Loren "Casey" L. Blackford in Sioux City. During this time, Irene worked as a waitress until staying at home to raise their children.
In the early 1970s, she went to work at Zenith until they closed. From 1979 to 1995, she worked at Holy Spirit Retirement Home until retiring.
Irene enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk Show, old country music, and Elvis Presley. She was not much of a hobby person but did a lot of cooking, baking, and taking care of her children and grandchildren. She loved her animals, especially her cats. Irene will be remembered as the neighborhood watch mom.
She is survived by her children, Janet Peters, Carol (Larry) Jones, Shane (Stacy) Blackford, Mark Blackford and Nancy (Dana) Jorgenson; grandchildren, Ryan Nagy, Herbert (Crystal) Lias Jr., Stephanie Jennings, Joshua (Desiree) Lias, Megan (Shane) Stokes, Benjamin Blackford, Lacie Blackford, Dustin (Tina) Blackford and Gregory Jorgenson; great-grandchildren, Jay, Tianna, Tristan, Kacey, Trenton, Dylan, Jordyn, Caden, Jeremiah, Shawn, Reese, Lauren and Lennox; two siblings, Frances (Chuck) Lingle and Donald (Marlene) Zacek; sister-in-law, Josephine Zacek; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren "Casey" on Dec. 21, 2005; one son, Randy Blackford in 2016; and siblings, Robert (Helen) Zacek, William Zacek, Frank Zacek and Genevive (Clarence) Baker.
Mom, Grandma, you will be greatly missed.
Irene's sons and grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to give a big "Thank You" to the nurses and doctors that took care of her through this virus pandemic.
