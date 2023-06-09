Irene Marie LaMere

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Irene Marie LaMere, 81, of Colorado Springs passed away into the embrace of Our Lord on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 after a short illness.

A celebration of Irene's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, followed by the Rite of Committal in South Sioux City on Friday, July 28.

Irene was born in Winnebago, Neb., on April 9, 1942, to Vernie and Gail LaMere and was the third of eight children. She graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City and worked at a variety of places in Sioux City before moving to Colorado Springs in the late 70s. She was a tenacious and hard-working woman who worked mostly in the Electronics and Defense industries in the Colorado Springs area, eventually retiring from Northrop Grumman in the late 90s.

She made many lasting friendships throughout her career and thoroughly enjoyed her post-retirement jobs at Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company in Monument, Colo., and as a babysitter/caregiver for the children of relatives and friends. Irene enjoyed reading, gardening, tending to her home and took in many animals over the years. She absolutely loved her dogs!

She was a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt. Irene was especially close to nieces Teresa and Michelle who helped her so much over the years. (We all appreciate you both for taking such good care of her.) Her wit and sense of humor will be missed by us all.

She is survived by sisters, Gwen (Tim) McKivergan and Theresa (Mark) Rush of Texas; brothers, Harold (Jean) LaMere, Edward (Sherry) LaMere and Tim (Cheryl) LaMere of Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Vernie and Gail (Dean) LaMere; and siblings, Sister Mary Anno LaMere of Denver, and Charles LaMere of Pueblo, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Mary's Home, a safe haven for women and children escaping cycles of poverty, abuse and homelessness in Colorado Springs. Dream Centers11025 Voyager Pkwy Colorado Springs, CO 80921www.dreamcenters.com.