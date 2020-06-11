Irene Mullen
Irene Mullen

Irene Mullen

Irene Mullen

Wichita, Kan., formerly Sioux City

Irene Mullen, 92, of Wichita, formerly Sioux City, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Wichita.

Irene was born on March 30, 1928, in Sioux City.

She married Norman G. Mullen on Nov. 1, 1946.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa K. Johnson; and two granddaughters, Donna Dyer and Teresa Richards.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman G. Mullen; and son, Scott Mullen.

