Irene Mullen
Wichita, Kan., formerly Sioux City
Irene Mullen, 92, of Wichita, formerly Sioux City, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Wichita.
Irene was born on March 30, 1928, in Sioux City.
She married Norman G. Mullen on Nov. 1, 1946.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa K. Johnson; and two granddaughters, Donna Dyer and Teresa Richards.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman G. Mullen; and son, Scott Mullen.
