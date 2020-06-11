× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irene Mullen

Wichita, Kan., formerly Sioux City

Irene Mullen, 92, of Wichita, formerly Sioux City, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Wichita.

Irene was born on March 30, 1928, in Sioux City.

She married Norman G. Mullen on Nov. 1, 1946.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa K. Johnson; and two granddaughters, Donna Dyer and Teresa Richards.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman G. Mullen; and son, Scott Mullen.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Mullen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.