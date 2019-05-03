Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Orange City, Iowa
Irene R. George, 90, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Orange City, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Linwood Wesleyan Church, 1101 E. 57th St., in Sioux Falls. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday Westlawn Cemetery, Orange City. Visitation with the family will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., in Sioux Falls. For online obituary and guest register go to the website at www.millerfh.com.
Irene Rose Friessen, the daughter of Leo and Sophie (Sauers) Friessen, was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Larchwood, Iowa. She grew up and attended St. Mary's School in Larchwood.
She was united in marriage with Peter De Groot on Sept. 24, 1949 in Rock Rapids, Iowa. To this union they were blessed with six children. They lived in Rock Rapids and later moved to Pella, Iowa. In 1954, they moved to Orange City. Peter passed away on May 31, 1985.
In 1994, Irene was united in marriage with Leland "Lee" George. They lived in South Sioux City, where Lee farmed for six more years. In 1999, they then moved Fulton, Mo. In 2002, they moved to Sioux Falls, where they have lived since. They are longtime members of Linwood Wesleyan Church.
Irene enjoyed gardening, needlework, stamp collecting, playing cards with family and friends. She even enjoyed fishing.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Lee E. George of Sioux Falls; six children, David De Groot of Tripp, S.D., Richard (Becky) De Groot of Orange City, Steve (Jackie) De Groot of Orange City, Carmen (Mark) Vellinga of Sioux Falls, Carla (Daryl) Halma of Sioux Falls, and Lori Menke of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Cletus (Cheryl) Friessen of Renner, S.D.; two sisters, JoAnn Friessen and Marlene Crowley, both of Tulsa, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter De Groot; three brothers, Robert, Leonard, and Wayne; a sister-in-law, Sharon Friessen; a great-grandson, Kyle; and a nephew, Terry Friessen.