Sheldon, Iowa
96, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Service: July 15 at 10:30 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sheldon. Burial: Roseland Cemetery, Sanborn, Iowa. Visitation: July 14 from 3-5 p.m., Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.
