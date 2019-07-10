{{featured_button_text}}

Sheldon, Iowa

96, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Service: July 15 at 10:30 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sheldon. Burial: Roseland Cemetery, Sanborn, Iowa. Visitation: July 14 from 3-5 p.m., Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.

Irene Van Beek
