Irene Vondrak

Irene met her husband, Joe Vondrak, at a dance at the Tomba Ballroom in Sioux City; they spent many dates dancing at various ballrooms around Sioux City. Joe and Irene were married on Sept. 15, 1951, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City, where they would remain parishioners their entire lives.

Once married, Joe and Irene decided to raise their family on the farm west of Hinton. They settled on the original Vondrak homestead that was established in 1890. The homestead would become a century farm in 1990. While farming, Joe and Irene raised crops and livestock, including chickens, which allowed Irene to sell cage free eggs (even before this was popular); this continued until her death. She always had cats and was the ultimate housewife, cooking, cleaning, and answering the phone.

To their marriage seven children were born; Kevin, Joan, Mike, Denise, Shelly, Mary, and Beth. Irene was devoted to her children and her grandchildren. She spent many years watching them after school, attending ball games and concerts at Hinton Community School and watching them show projects at the Plymouth County Fair. The grandchildren love the memories of Grandma always having something baked; usually brownies and homemade malts waiting for them, when they got off the bus at her home every day after school.