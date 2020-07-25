Irving F. Jensen Jr.

Irving was an active volunteer as a board member of the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, president of the board of Morningside College, board member of St. Luke's Hospital, board member of Marion Health Center, on the athletic committee of Morningside College, board member of the Sioux City Public Museum, board member of the Event Facilities Advisory Board, president and board member of the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre as well as giving a significant amount of time, money and wisdom to the restoration of the Orpheum Theatre. In addition, he was a board member of Toy National Bank, taught public works employee management courses, on the class council of Yale class of 1954 and heavily involved in the Yale football program. He was a member of the Yale University and the Timothy Dwight College football teams and owner of the Timothy Dwight College snack bar. This was just the start of his life of management. He was a lifetime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where he was a board member and served as an usher until the closure of the church. He then became a member of First Presbyterian Church.