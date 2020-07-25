Irving F. Jensen Jr.
Sioux City
Irving Frederick Jensen Jr., 88, of Sioux City, passed away on July 22, 2020 at his home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre, mandatory mask requirement. Masks will be available at the door, if needed. Virtual service available via orpheumlive.com. There will be a private family burial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Irving was born on March 19, 1932, in Sioux City, to Elizabeth Mary MacFarlane and Irving Frederick Jensen. His family members were longtime residents of Sioux City. His father and grandfather were associated with the Jensen-Krage construction companies as well as Irving F. Jensen Co. Inc. and many affiliated companies.
Irving attended Bryant Elementary, North Junior High and graduated from Central High School in January 1950. He attended University of Nebraska for one semester and then finished his schooling by attending Yale University and graduated with a B.S. in industrial engineering in 1954. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity. Irving was a member of the ROTC and became a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force assigned to Lackland Air Force Base in June 1954 until Nov. 14, 1956. He was a captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He resigned his commission in 1965.
He married Carolyn “Tigger” Bekins at the Bekins home, No. 1 on 23rd Street, in Sioux City on Nov. 1, 1954. They have four daughters, Mia Elizabeth, Juliana Sue, Carolyn Bekins, Nancy Jane, and one son, Irving Frederick III. He was proud of his children's successes and the grandchildren they raised.
Irving was employed at Jensen & Krage from November 1956 until the beginning of 1958. He was employed by Irving F. Jensen partnership for one year. Irving was employed by Irving F. Jensen Co. Inc. from 1959 until 2006, when the company was sold to Knife River Corporation. The successes of the company were due to the close working relationship with the management team which consisted of Irving Jensen Jr., Colin Jensen, Erik Jensen and Byron Brower. Mark Jensen and his overseeing of N-Viro Energy in Minnesota was also part of the business success. Irving also shared a close relationship with his nephew, Chres Jensen, whom he mentored all his life. Irving was still involved with both Knife River and Jebro until the end, sharing many years of experience, wisdom and ideas.
Irving was a member of the Iowa AGC and the National AGC. He served on the Highway Committee for both the Iowa and National AGC, was a member of Young Presidents' Organization for 10 years, was president and served on the board for many years of the Iowa Concrete Paving Association. He served on the board and was president of the National Concrete Paving Association located in Chicago, Ill.
Irving was an active volunteer as a board member of the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, president of the board of Morningside College, board member of St. Luke's Hospital, board member of Marion Health Center, on the athletic committee of Morningside College, board member of the Sioux City Public Museum, board member of the Event Facilities Advisory Board, president and board member of the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre as well as giving a significant amount of time, money and wisdom to the restoration of the Orpheum Theatre. In addition, he was a board member of Toy National Bank, taught public works employee management courses, on the class council of Yale class of 1954 and heavily involved in the Yale football program. He was a member of the Yale University and the Timothy Dwight College football teams and owner of the Timothy Dwight College snack bar. This was just the start of his life of management. He was a lifetime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where he was a board member and served as an usher until the closure of the church. He then became a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Irving enjoyed trips to Arizona and California in the wintertime with Tigger. In addition, they both enjoyed the antique and classic automobile car meets and caravans. He was able to go to Europe through the United States Government and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to learn new techniques on highway building led by the Secretary of Transportation. The delegation consisted of six paving contractors and six directors of the DOTS. It was an experience that he never forgot. Irving enjoyed Lake Okoboji from July 1933 until his very last days. It was one of his favorite places. His most loved and enjoyed times were those that spent with his wife and family.
Those left to honor his memory are his children and their spouses, Mia Jensen (Sean O'Malley) of Jackson, Wyo., Juliana Mayne (John) of Sioux City, Carolyn Bender (Robert Garesché) of Dallas, Texas, Nancy Kent (Dean) of Sioux City, and Irving Jensen III (Melissa) of Dakota Dunes; his grandchildren, Katherine Mayne Wheeler (Jack), Wiley E. Mayne (Kristen), and Juliana Marya Mayne, Erika Jensen Burton (Chris), Carolyn Bekins DeTrempe (Andrew), and Robert Garesche Bender Jr. , Nancy Nicole Vakulskas (Dan), Dean Alexander Kent (Jordan), and Christian Kent, Irving F. Jensen IV, Henry Jensen, Hayden Jensen, and Bennett Jensen; his great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Abigal Wheeler, Charles and Evalyn Jane Burton, Peter Garesche DeTrempe, Samuel, Madison Jane and Harrison Vakulskas; Irving's siblings, Colin Jensen (Pokey) of Okoboji, Erik Jensen (Mary) of Franktown, Colo., Mark Jensen (Kay) of Okoboji, and Susan Wollesen (Sherman) of Lawton, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Irving has left a hole in our hearts and will be missed by many people.
Irving was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Elizabeth Jensen; his wife, Tigger; infant siblings, Lise Lynne Jensen and Douglas Alan Jensen; and grandparents, CM and Mary Jensen and Robert and Elizabeth MacFarlane.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre, Morningside College or Hospice of Siouxland.
