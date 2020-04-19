Isabelle A. McLarty
Sioux City
Isabelle A. McLarty, 94, of Sioux City, passed away from natural causes on Friday, April 17, 2020, at a local care center.
Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with Pastor James Travis officiating.
Due to the services being private, friends may watch Isabelle's service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at www.facebook.com/calvaryleeds or they can tune into 106.1 FM in the church parking lot to hear the service.
No visitation is planned. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Isabelle, the daughter of Robert and Emma (Rathman) Wegner, was born Aug. 23, 1925, in Wausa, Neb. She grew up on a farm near Bloomfield, Neb., and attended Bloomfield Schools. Shortly after graduating high school, Isabelle's family moved to Sioux City. In her early years, she worked at Rob Ross.
On Nov. 9, 1947, Isabelle was united in marriage to William McLarty at Trinity Lutheran in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with four children.
Isabelle was a hardworking homemaker dedicated to her husband and her children.
When her children were adolescents, she went to work at North High in the lunchroom until her retirement.
Isabelle was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and was very involved in church activities, including Dorcas Circle and general volunteerism.
Over the years, she was a faithful blood donor. In addition, she enjoyed volunteering at the Soup Kitchen, being part of the Girls of 68, and the Lutheran mixed bowling league. Above all, family was everything to her.
Isabelle is survived by her daughter, Kathy Spitz; two sons, Michael (Linda) and Patrick (Lisa); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis (Roger) Ambroz; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William on Nov. 16, 2007; daughter, Peggy; one granddaughter; two brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church.
