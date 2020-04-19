× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Isabelle A. McLarty

Sioux City

Isabelle A. McLarty, 94, of Sioux City, passed away from natural causes on Friday, April 17, 2020, at a local care center.

Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with Pastor James Travis officiating.

Due to the services being private, friends may watch Isabelle's service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at www.facebook.com/calvaryleeds or they can tune into 106.1 FM in the church parking lot to hear the service.

No visitation is planned. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Isabelle, the daughter of Robert and Emma (Rathman) Wegner, was born Aug. 23, 1925, in Wausa, Neb. She grew up on a farm near Bloomfield, Neb., and attended Bloomfield Schools. Shortly after graduating high school, Isabelle's family moved to Sioux City. In her early years, she worked at Rob Ross.

On Nov. 9, 1947, Isabelle was united in marriage to William McLarty at Trinity Lutheran in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with four children.