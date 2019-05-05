Cherokee, Iowa
87, died Friday, May 3, 2019. Service: May 8 at 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Maryhill Visitation Cemetery. Visitation: May 7 beginning at 4 p.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home.
