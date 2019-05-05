{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

87, died Friday, May 3, 2019.  Service:  May 8 at 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.  Burial:  Maryhill Visitation Cemetery.  Visitation:  May 7 beginning at 4 p.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home.

the life of: Isobel 'Ann' (Kubal) Wilberding
