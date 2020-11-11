Iva J. Taylor

Sioux City

Iva J. Taylor, 82, of Sioux City, formerly from Fort Dodge, passed away on Nov 5, 2020, at Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Morningside Lutheran. The family will be available at 1 p.m. Friday for visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Iva was born on Nov. 27, 1937, to Halvor G. and Iva J (Harklau) Carlson, of Fort Dodge. She graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1956 and attended Iowa Central Community College for one semester. She worked at 1st National Bank in Fort Dodge to start her career and later at First Federal Saving and Loan in Fort Dodge, where she worked for 25 years.

On Feb. 26, 1960, she married William “Bill” Taylor at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge. The couple later divorced in 1985. In 1982, they moved to Sioux City. In Sioux City, she worked at Verzani-Richmond Printing for many years until retirement.