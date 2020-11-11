Iva J. Taylor
Sioux City
Iva J. Taylor, 82, of Sioux City, formerly from Fort Dodge, passed away on Nov 5, 2020, at Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Morningside Lutheran. The family will be available at 1 p.m. Friday for visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Iva was born on Nov. 27, 1937, to Halvor G. and Iva J (Harklau) Carlson, of Fort Dodge. She graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1956 and attended Iowa Central Community College for one semester. She worked at 1st National Bank in Fort Dodge to start her career and later at First Federal Saving and Loan in Fort Dodge, where she worked for 25 years.
On Feb. 26, 1960, she married William “Bill” Taylor at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge. The couple later divorced in 1985. In 1982, they moved to Sioux City. In Sioux City, she worked at Verzani-Richmond Printing for many years until retirement.
Her favorite activity was spending time with family. She was the glue that kept everyone together. An important part of her life was being a member of Morningside Lutheran Church, where you could find her answering the phones and being part of the Altar Guild most Sundays. Being a member of VASA, the Swedish Society in Sioux City was a way she enjoyed keeping a connection to her Scandinavian ancestry. Golfing and playing cards with family and friends was a lifelong pastime.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Janet Wiss and her husband, Evert, Chuck Taylor and his wife, Allison; grandchildren, Beth (Wiss) Bradshaw and her husband, Josh, Andy Wiss and his wife, Katlyn, Sam Wiss and his wife, Ashley, Brian Stapleton, Brad Stapleton, Emily (Stapleton) Torngren and her husband, Chris, Caitlyn Taylor and Cole Taylor; great-grandchildren, Eden Bradshaw, Oliver Bradshaw, Miriam Torngren, Evelyn Torngren, Max Torngren, Natalie Vollmer; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Geri Anderson, and Verla Bennett; and daughter, Ann Stapleton.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
