Ivan C. Kittler

North Sioux City

Ivan Curtiss Kittler, 75, of North Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.

Ivan was born on Dec. 30, 1944, to Otto and Irene (Begnoche) Kittler. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963.

He married Sharon Montagne on April 7, 1965. To this union, four children were born. Ivan worked for the Milwaukee Railroad, then Terra Chemical for 35 years until his retirement in 2007.