George, Iowa
Ivan H. Staufacker, 91, of George, died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at George Good Samaritan Society.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in George, with the Rev. Dale Lint officiating. Burial will be prior to the service Thursday in Evergreen Lawn Cemetery, with friends and family gathering 10 a.m. at Jurrens Funeral Home in George and will proceed to the cemetery at 10:15 a.m. for the committal service. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ivan is survived by three children, Michael of Atlanta, Ga., Jennifer and Kyle Hansen of Irene, S.D., and Eric of George; two grandchildren, Trevor Hansen of De Smet, S.D., and Erin Hansen of Irene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Mattie Staufacker; his wife of 47 years, Irene Staufacker; siblings, Glennis Staufacker, and Earleen Schroder.