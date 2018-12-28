J. Gary Ohm

Orange City, Iowa
John Gary Ohm, 78, of Orange City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Iowa. The Rev. Daniel Greving will officiate. Interment will follow a lunch, at 2 p.m. Saturday, in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Struble, Iowa. A rosary and prayer service will be 4 p.m. today at the church. Visitation with the family will follow 5 to 8 p.m. also at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Gary was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Two Rivers, Neb., the firstborn of Howard and Maxine (Garding) Ohm. He was raised in Struble, where he began his finance and banking career with his grandfather, John Garding, and his aunt, Regina Garding. After graduating from Central High School in Le Mars, Iowa, he studied at Westmar College in Le Mars, the University of South Dakota, and the University of Virginia School of Banking.
On Aug. 17, 1963, Gary married his long-time sweetheart, Mary Nicholson, in Struble. They made their home in Kingsley, Omaha, Struble, and Ottumwa, Iowa, before settling in Orange City in 1977. There he was employed as a banker, until his retirement from Iowa State Bank in 2007.
Gary was an active member of St. Mary's Church in Alton. He enjoyed quietly serving others through various organizations and supporting many families in need. His greatest joys were encouraging his children and grandchildren in their numerous activities.
Gary's legacy carries on through his wife of 55 years, Mary; his four children and their spouses, Rick and Brenda Ohm of Dakota Dunes, Kelly and Danny Ohm Scott of McCook Lake, S.D., Tracey Nothem of Orange City, and Matt and Carmen Ohm of Le Mars; nine grandchildren, Morgan, Olivia, Beau, Rikkell, Parker, Serena, Brody, Taryn and Pieper; his siblings and their spouses, Gene and Betty "Poops" Ohm, Steve and Jody Ohm, Jim and Chris Ohm, Cathy Ohm, and Nancy Ohm; and Mary's siblings and their spouses, Jack and Sophie Nicholson, Jim and Suzanne Nicholson, Pat Nicholson, Tim Nicholson, Donna Staver, Bunny Nicholson, and Cassie Spencer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Mike, Chuck, and Justin Ohm.