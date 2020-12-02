Jace William VanDenBerg

Ireton, Iowa

Jace William VanDenBerg, 23, of Ireton, passed away following an accident on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton, with the Rev. Michael Boothby officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Masks are mandatory at the church and cemetery. Public viewing, with no family present, will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the church with masks, social distancing, and limited to 15 persons at a time. The funeral service can be viewed on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Facebook page or YouTube page later that day. The Porter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Jace was born in Sioux Center, Iowa, on July 17, 1997, to parents Clark and Bonnie (Ostrem) VanDenBerg. He was baptized, confirmed and a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ireton. He graduated from West Sioux High School in 2016 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in ag business at Iowa State University, graduating in 2019.