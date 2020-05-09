Jaci J. Hermstad

Jaci didn't let losing her sister, Alex, to ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) stop her. Though a part of her died along with Alex, Jaci didn't turn towards despair and darkness. She embraced life and loved her family, her friends, her faith, her job and her horse, Bud. She lived her life with laughter, courage, and a positive outlook – even against impossible odds after her own ALS diagnosis on Valentine's Day 2019. As Jaci faced the same disease that took her sister on Valentine's Day 2011, she didn't give up. She stood up to the ravages of ALS and fought it courageously. She personally urged lawmakers and the FDA to release a new personalized drug designed for her to treat her relentless type of ALS. Eventually that drug would be known as “Jacifusen”. She started treatment in June 2019 and had her 12th and final treatment in March 2020. She did not lose the fight against ALS. Jacifusen is currently being used to treat other ALS patients and eventually expanding from there. Her doctors have hope Jacifusen is on the cusp of becoming a cure or to at least slow down symptoms for Jaci and Alex's type of ALS. Jaci and Alex are both our selfless heroes in the ALS community. They are helping to save lives and advancing science furthering studies by both valiantly donating their tissue to research to a level where someday soon a cure might be found.