Jack A. Greene
Sergeant Bluff
Jack A. Greene, 86, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home with his wife and children by his side. For 14 months Jack was pain free from his pancreatic cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Salix Community United Methodist Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Jack Allison Greene was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Greenville, Iowa, the son of S.L. "Jack" and Esther (Heinsen) Greene. He was raised in Greenville and graduated at the age of 17 from Greenville Rossie High School. Jack spent several years working with his father at Greene Truck Service.
On Dec. 7, 1968, Jack married Barbara Heiter of Spencer, Iowa. In 1969, they moved to Sergeant Bluff, where they raised their family. At that time Jack was a mechanic for Boswell Contracting. He then began working for Sioux Transportation until their closing, then for Metz Baking as a transport driver. He was a teamster. He later went on to work as a custodian at Sergeant Bluff Middle School, then at Central Kitchen Supply.
He was a member of the Sergeant Bluff Methodist Church since 1970, where he served in many capacities over the years. In 2014, he and Barbara transferred their membership to Salix United Methodist Church. He was a retired teamster, a member of Sergeant Bluff Historical Society, and the Siouxland Sam's Camping Club. He enjoyed camping, working in his shop, and spending time with his family and friends. Jack and Barbara enjoyed spending their winters in South Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara; son, Douglas (Joni) of Dakota City; two daughters, Jan (Mark) Burnham of Des Moines, and Kelley (Mark) Johnson of Le Mars, Iowa; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bettie Mills, and Mary Fitzgerald.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Don and Maxine Heiter; first wife, Joyce; four brothers; three sisters; and a son, Gregory.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. It was always said that, "Jack never met a stranger." He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Service information
10:00AM
603 Poplar Street
Salix, IA 51052
11:00AM
603 Poplar Street
Salix, IA 51052