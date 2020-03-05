Jack A. Greene

Sergeant Bluff

Jack A. Greene, 86, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home with his wife and children by his side. For 14 months Jack was pain free from his pancreatic cancer.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Salix Community United Methodist Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack Allison Greene was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Greenville, Iowa, the son of S.L. "Jack" and Esther (Heinsen) Greene. He was raised in Greenville and graduated at the age of 17 from Greenville Rossie High School. Jack spent several years working with his father at Greene Truck Service.

On Dec. 7, 1968, Jack married Barbara Heiter of Spencer, Iowa. In 1969, they moved to Sergeant Bluff, where they raised their family. At that time Jack was a mechanic for Boswell Contracting. He then began working for Sioux Transportation until their closing, then for Metz Baking as a transport driver. He was a teamster. He later went on to work as a custodian at Sergeant Bluff Middle School, then at Central Kitchen Supply.