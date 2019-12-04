Sioux City

Jack B. Schramm, 69, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, following a short battle with cancer.

Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to service time. Reverend Doug Dill will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born June 16, 1950 in Storm Lake, Iowa to Edward D. and Alma L. (Covey) Schramm. In 1968, he graduated from Early High School. Following graduation, Jack enlisted into the United States Army. Jack served his country during the Vietnam War. Following his separation from the Army, he married Debbie Sandage in October of 1973. They shared 46 years of marriage together. Jack and Debbie made their home in Sioux City. To this union, two sons were born, Taylor and Seth.

Jack worked many years in sales; he worked for Payless Cashways and Bomgaars. Jack spent many years with cold feet at the hockey rink watching his boys play. He also enjoyed family gatherings and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.