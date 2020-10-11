Jack C. Delfs

Sioux City

Jack C. Delfs, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue, with the Rev. Quentin Vaughn officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time.

Jack Carl Delfs was born Feb. 27, 1948, in Sioux City, the son of William and Maxine (Ebmeier) Delfs. He graduated from Central High School in 1966.

In his early years, Jack had real estate properties. Jack was self- employed with his Bob Cat and dump truck. He enjoyed boating.

He is survived by his three sisters, Dollie Howard of Sergeant Bluff, Diane (Ron) Lande of Sioux City, and Judy (Richard) Evans of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Don Kumm of Sioux City; and sister-in-law, Florence Delfs of Sioux City.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Kumm; brother, William Delfs; and a brother-in-law, Robert Howard.