Wayne, Neb.
Jackie "Jack" D. Beeson, 90, of Wayne, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at a hospital in Wayne, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff. The family requests no flowers.
Jack Delmer Beeson was born on March 17, 1929, on a farm near Hunter, Okla., the son of Dell and Olive (Neff) Beeson. He attended country school four years, then Hunter Grade School for four years, then transferred to Garber, Okla., high school. Reason for transfer was his interest in agriculture and FFA. Jack showed steers in Oklahoma City and Kansas City and was president of what was considered the strongest FFA in the county at the time.
After graduation, he worked for Honey Creek Ranch in Oklahoma and Riffel Polled Herefords in Kansas. Then he poured concrete at cement elevators for a while, but he liked raising cattle better.
On July 12, 1950, he became herdsman for Hervale Farms. Jack served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He came right back to Hervale Farms, where he showed cattle in more than 20 states and Canada. Early, they used boxcars on railroad then semi trucks and later gooseneck trailers. They had the National Champs Female in 1965. Made several herd bulls Gold Trophy Bulls by point system.
In 1954, Jack met Beverly Ann "Bev" Lunstra of Beaver Creek, Minn. It was love at first sight for Jack, but it took him three years to convince Bev. On June 19, 1957, they got married in Beaver Creek. In this union one son, Jock, was born. He traveled with his parents from a young age until he went to college.
Jack was very proud of the accomplishments he and Bev received showing and selling bulls and also in the friendships they had developed across the county and especially with Nebraska and Midwest cattle people. Jack and Bev showed cattle in more than 50 Nebraska State Fairs. He was a board member of Wayne County and Nebraska Farm Bureau and believed strongly in their programs. Jack served as beef superintendent for 4-H breeding beef at the county fairs for many years, and more than 20 Nebraska Cattleman Classic shows and sales.
He loved his family more than cattle, but was always so happy when Jock and Bev would receive particular awards for their achievements in livestock activities. Jack was first a deacon and then an elder for the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. He also served on many committees which he thought were very important.
He is survived his wife, Beverly; son, Jock (Brenda) Beeson; one sister, Marilyn (Butch) Hale of Dallas, Texas; numerous brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws; and nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ron and his wife, Sue Beeson.