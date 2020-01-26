Walthill, Neb.

Jack E. Hetrick, 63, of Walthill, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 12:08 a.m., in Lincoln, Neb.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Jack was born on June 3, 1956, in Sioux City, to Phillip and Marjorie (Morse) Hetrick. He married Victoria Milander, and to this union, three children were born, Jeremy, Matthew and Bridget. They later divorced. On Sept. 16, 2004, Jack married Kim Kroger.

He worked at Floyd Valley Packing Company for nine years. He then worked at John Morrell for 24 years, retiring in 2009 due to illness.

Jack enjoyed four-wheeling, going fishing with his family, and making his famous homemade Jack's Magic Catfish Bait. He was a devoted family man and spent as much time with them as possible.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Hetrick; children, Jeremy Hetrick, Matt Hetrick, Bridget (Trent) Kumm, and Jacob Ingalls-Hetrick; siblings, Marc, Janet, Janice, and Greg; 12 grandchildren with one on the way; and his dogs, Rocky, Peaches, and Pinky.