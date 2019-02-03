Sioux City
Jack Francis Boulden, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Oregon under the care of his children with the assistance of Hospice.
Jack's ashes and those of his wife, Dorothy, will be placed alongside other family members in Obert (Neb.) Cemetery this spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.
Jack was born on March 11, 1924, in Sioux City, to Charles and Margaret (Bryant) Boulden. He attended Sioux City schools. Following his mother's death, the loving couple, Louis and Marie Jeppeson of Homer, Neb., became his foster parents. Jack was an outstanding athlete and graduated from Homer High School in 1944. He thoroughly enjoyed attending his high school reunions.
Jack married the love of his life, Dorothy Joslin, on May 3, 1946, in Sioux City. They were married for more than 60 years and raised seven children together. Jack farmed in Emerson, Neb. until 1957. He then owned and operated Jack Boulden Construction Company in Sioux City for more than 50 years.
As an active member of First Baptist Church in Sioux City, he served in many capacities. Jack led the Sioux City Home Builders Association as president. He was a Mason and Shriner, and held a number of positions, including president of the Foot Patrol. He devoted hours helping the Boys Scouts of America.
Jack is survived by his brother, Mike (Darlene) of Panora, Iowa; his children, Linda Bachand of Tigard, Ore., Kathy (Marcus) Peters of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dennis (Lynne) of Sioux City, Diane Wicklund of Horace, N.D., and David (Lisa) of Lees's Summit, Mo. Jack adored his six granddaughters; two grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and four great-grandsons. He considered his greatest accomplishment his big happy family. His home was always the meeting place.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Boulden; his stepmother, Hazel (Rasmussen) Boulden; his sisters, Rita Phillips and Patricia Sweisberger Schumaker; his wife, Dorothy; two children, Duane Boulden and Nancy Wheeler; and two sons-in-law, Gail Bachand and Gene Wicklund.
In memory of Jack, donations may be made to the Abu Bekr Transportation Fund for the Shriner's Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice.