Jack Klingborg

Jack was a kind and gentle man with a dry sense of humor who loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, green tractors, and Ford vehicles and became a cat lover like all the females in his household. He loved mowing, taking spontaneous rides, going to Hawkeye games, working in his woodshop, trips to Texas and being a dad to daughters. He was looking forward to voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 54 years; daughters, Kara Klingborg of Cherokee, and Angie and her husband, Rob Paschall of Carrollton, Texas; kitties, Sue, Ruby and Ivy; and a very special nephew, Larry Prokop of Garden City, Kan., who Jack always felt was the little brother he never had. He will also be remembered by his sisters, Norma Olhausen and Betty (Lyle) Woltman; as well as many loving nieces and nephews; and at least a gazillion friends and former students.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Louise Voss; brothers-in-law, George Voss and Keith Olhausen; nephews, Ray Prokop, Kaye Prokop, Mike Olhausen and Gary Voss; and niece, Natasha Olhausen.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to the Cherokee Police Department, the Cherokee Fire Department, the Siouxland Humane Society, the Siouxland Food Bank or a charity of your choice.