Jack Lyle Daniels

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Jack Lyle Daniels passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the age of 70 after battling a long illness.

There will be a short military memorial service held for Jack at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, Iowa.

Jack grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1970. He married Christine Clark in the winter of 1971, and they moved to San Diego, Calif., where he served in the US Navy from 1972-1976 as an electrician 2nd class aboard the USS Sperry. Jack and Chris moved back to Sioux City with two children (Kim and Jack) and soon after welcomed their third (Andy). Jack continued to work as an electrician with a local power company while earning his business degree from Wayne State College. He later took a job with Mid- American Energy and relocated to Des Moines, Iowa, as a trainer for dispatchers and eventually onto Indianapolis, Ind., where he worked as a systems operator with MISO.

Jack absolutely loved gardening, fishing, boating, camping and "solid gold oldies." Being out on his boat was his happy place. He was one of the most patient fishermen anyone ever knew. This also made him a great trainer and coach. He loved playing soccer and became a coach and a referee for many years supporting the Siouxland Soccer Association and the YMCA generously with his time and showing his love of the game to many Siouxland youth.

Jack is survived by Chris and their three children, Kim of Sheridan, Ind., Jack (Marla) of Reno, Nev., and Andy (Kristen) of Arlington Heights, Ill.; sister Korinne (Bob) Wolf of Bay View, Idaho; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Dorothy Daniels.