Ponca, Neb.
Jack R. Eiler, 62, of Ponca, met our Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Sioux City, after a one-year fearless battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery at Ponca. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., also at the church. Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jack was born on April 14, 1957, in Lynch, Neb., to parents, Rudy and Elsie Eiler. He graduated from Lynch High School in 1975, and then attended Western Iowa Technical College earning a degree as a Journeyman Electrician in 1988.
He married the love of his life, Sally Jo Peterson on Dec. 3, 1983, in Niobrara, Neb., at the Niobrara Lutheran Church. The couple moved to South Sioux City, and eventually transplanted to their forever home in Willis/Ponca area. To this union, three daughters were born, Sara Vanessa, Sydney Aris, and Samra Jo.
Jack worked for Elkhorn Construction for a few years and then transitioned to Heritage Homes in Wayne, Neb., where he was head electrician for 25 years. While working at Wayne, he spent most of his weekends working at Ponca State Park. He loved working at the park so much that in 2013, he decided to work there full-time.
Jack was an avid bowler. The couple bowled on a mixed doubles team for many years. He loved the outdoors and working at Ponca State Park. He had a passion for reading books, especially Louis L’Amour and had quite the collection. He also enjoyed taking care of a garden each summer as well as canning tomatoes in the fall. He liked crosswords, playing cards, (mostly pitch with his girls on Sunday nights), and baking Christmas breads to take around every year. He liked rides to and from Ponca trying to spot deer while enjoying a cold beverage.
When he got the chance to help his mother at the bar in Monowi, he was right up there and enjoying every minute of it. Mostly, he liked to spoil his three grandchildren, Coleman, Savannah, and Sierra, that he absolutely adored.
Jack was a man of few words, but to be fair. his girls never let him get a word in. If you needed help, he was one of the first to arrive. Just ask the many people he helped pull out of the ditch during winters. He was a simple man with a heart of gold. He was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, friend, you name it.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of almost 36 years, Sally; his daughters, Sara (Tony) Anderson and three children, Coleman, Savannah, and Sierra of Battle Creek, Neb., Sydney Eiler of Sioux City, and Samra Eiler of Ponca; his mother, Elsie Eiler of Monowi, Neb.; his sister, Rene (Mike) Lassise and son, Adam of Tucson, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews; and sisters and brothers-in law.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Rudy; father in law, Gail Peterson; nephew; as well as many family members.
