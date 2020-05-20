× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack T. Shumansky

Burnsville, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Jack Thomas Shumansky, 73, of Burnsville, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the U of M due to lung cancer.

Services to celebrate his life will be held at a later date in Sioux City, once the world stops being weird.

Jack was born in Sioux City, to Jack and Margie (Kinsella) Shumansky in 1946. He graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1965 and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1966 to 1968.

He married his wife of 47 years, Joyce (Rhine) Shumansky, in September 1972 and eventually moved to Burnsville, where they raised two children, JD and Jaime Shumansky.

Jack's greatest passions were his hobbies, which included aggressively cheering on his children in sports, following the New York Yankees, anything Iowa Hawkeyes, softball, bowling (three perfect 300 games and an 800 series), golfing, and his true love, fishing. In his later years, he could be found doting on his two granddaughters, Haley and Aubrey, whom he loved dearly and passed his fondness of fishing on to.