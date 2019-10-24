Le Mars, Iowa
Jacob "Jake" Pick, 84, of Le Mars, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Timothy Pick will celebrate Mass and Deacon Paul Gengler will assist. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Le Mars. Visitation will begin 3 p.m. Friday, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus chalice presentation, and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jake’s family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Jacob Gregor Pick was born on Dec. 31, 1934, to Arthur and Frances (Deiterman) Pick in Union Township in Plymouth County, Iowa. He graduated from Union Consolidated School in 1954. After graduation, he completed some courses at the University of Iowa. Jake married Rose Marie Howell on April 20, 1960, at St. James Church in Le Mars. They were residents of Oyens, Iowa, until 1974, when they moved to Le Mars. Jake worked for the Le Mars Daily Sentinel in the composing and printing department. He then worked as a linotype operator for the Sioux City Journal until taking early retirement to be a primary caretaker for his daughter, Jane.
Jake was a past Grand Knight of Trinity Council 1466 of Le Mars and a former past president of the Le Mars Little League. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and a longtime member of the I-Club. Jake loved the Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees. He and his wife, Rosie, were season ticket holders for Iowa football for over 30 years and traveled to many of the Hawkeye bowl games throughout the years. Jake was a rosary leader and lector for many years at St. James Church. Most of all, Jake was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family and his faith were most important to him.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 59 years, Rosie Pick of Le Mars; son, Rev. Timothy Pick of Breda, Iowa; daughter, Jolynn (Randy) Hoffman of Le Mars; son, Todd (Kim) Pick of Le Mars; five grandchildren, Matt (Kristen) Hoffman of North Liberty, Iowa, Nick (Stephanie) Hoffman of Dallas Center, Iowa, Megan Hoffman and special friend, Troy DuBay of Urbandale, Iowa, Alex (Kristi) Pick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Emily Pick of Le Mars; seven great-grandchildren, Landon Hoffman, Will Hoffman, Juliana Hoffman, Brielle Hoffman, Myla Hoffman, Khloe Hoffman and Ali Sjullie; one brother, Robert Pick and his wife, Karen of Le Mars; a sister-in-law, Sandra Pick of Correctionville, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Frances Pick; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Emma Howell; a daughter, Jane Pick on Feb. 19, 2000; a sister, Rosemary Miller and husband, Francis, two brothers and their wives, Leo (Carole) Pick and Don (Helen) Pick; one brother, Cletus “Bud” Pick; three sisters-in-law and their husbands, Theresa (Gordon) Cero, Mary Josephine (Fritz) Peters and Lucille (William) Werner; and one brother-in-law and his wife, Raymond (Shirley) Howell.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.