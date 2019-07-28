Granville, Iowa
17, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Service: July 30 at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Granville. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: July 29, after 4 p.m., at the church. Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City, Iowa.
Granville, Iowa
