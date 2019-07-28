{{featured_button_text}}

Granville, Iowa

17, died Thursday, July 25, 2019.  Service:  July 30 at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Granville.  Burial:  church cemetery.  Visitation:  July 29, after 4 p.m., at the church.  Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City, Iowa.

Celebrate
the life of: Jacob Koob
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments