Rock Valley, Iowa

Jacob W. Rus, 94, of Rock Valley, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley, with the Rev. H. Hofman officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Jacob W. Rus was born Feb. 16, 1925, at Armour, S.D., the son of John and Katie (Zomer) Rus. He served in the U.S. Army from September 1945 to November 1946. Jacob married Frances Reva Maassen on Dec. 19, 1947, on a farm near Rock Valley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Together they farmed near Corsica, S.D., for about a year and a half before moving to a farm near Inwood, Iowa. They farmed southwest of Rock Valley beginning in 1950, and he later ran the sale barn in Hawarden, Iowa, before returning to a farm near Inwood, Iowa. They moved into Rock Valley when Jacob turned 80, but he continued to farm until he was 87 years of age.