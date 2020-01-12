Rock Valley, Iowa
Jacob W. Rus, 94, of Rock Valley, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley, with the Rev. H. Hofman officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Jacob W. Rus was born Feb. 16, 1925, at Armour, S.D., the son of John and Katie (Zomer) Rus. He served in the U.S. Army from September 1945 to November 1946. Jacob married Frances Reva Maassen on Dec. 19, 1947, on a farm near Rock Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
Together they farmed near Corsica, S.D., for about a year and a half before moving to a farm near Inwood, Iowa. They farmed southwest of Rock Valley beginning in 1950, and he later ran the sale barn in Hawarden, Iowa, before returning to a farm near Inwood, Iowa. They moved into Rock Valley when Jacob turned 80, but he continued to farm until he was 87 years of age.
Jacob enjoyed buying and selling cattle and going to the area sale barns. Just a few weeks before his passing, he spent the day at the Mitchell, S.D. Sale Barn. His wife, Frances passed away this past 17th day of Dec., 2019.
Jacob is survived by his four children, Marion J. (Becky) Rus, Darwin (Helen) Rus, Shirley Van Voorst, all of Rock Valley, and Tami (Jim) Van Beek of Inwood; 23 grandchildren; 83 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lorn (Marilyn) Rus of Rock Valley; three sisters, Cora Starr of Arlington, Wash., Hermina Van Veldhuizen of Rock Valley, and Jennie Van Bemden of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Rus of Grand Rapids, and Audrey Rus of Ireton, Iowa.
Jacob was preceded in death by his parents; a great-grandchild, Jayda Fay Van Voorst; three brothers, Herman, Elmer, and Leon; and a sister, Nellie Fluit.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Netherlands Reformed Christian School.
Service information
5:30PM-7:30PM
1704 15th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
10:00AM
1610 Main Street
Rock Valley, IA 51247