Jacque E. Jensen

Sioux City

Jacque E. Jensen, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the hospice Valley Eckstein Center in Phoenix, Ariz., after a battle with cancer.

Memorial services will 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church on Glenn Avenue. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jacque was born in Atlantic, Iowa, on Nov 30, 1963, to Johnny and Doris. Jacque graduated from Atlantic High School and went onto to graduate from Morningside College with a business degree.

She worked at Sears full- and part-time and also at Security National Bank for 17 years.

Growing up, she was involved in Girl Scouts, 4-H and delivered the local paper. She was a huge fan of the Bandits, Explorers and Stampede.

She loved all holidays and handing out treats to her nieces, nephews and children of her friends. She loved dressing up for Halloween.