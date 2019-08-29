Winnebago, Neb.
Jacqueline Elise Kennedy, 82, of Winnebago, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in South Sioux City.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Winnebago Reformed Church, 309 Bluff St., with the Rev. Lowell TenClay officiating. Burial will be in Winnebago Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. today in the church basement. There will be a luncheon at noon on Friday in the church basement.
Jackie was born on Oct. 23, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Charles and Geraldine (Wright) Holmes. She moved to Winnebago in 1966 to raise her family. She worked at various occupations in Winnebago and the Siouxland area. Jackie was an amazing seamstress, artist and crafter. Her home was always Grand Central Station to family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Bruce (Carmella), Eugene (Debi), Brian, and Winona (Pat); grandchildren, Adrienne, Lindsey, Thomas (Emily), Matthew, Bart, Grace, Jackson, Brianna (Jared), Skylar, Bear, M.J., Kaden, and Khallen Kennedy, Samuel and Louis Krupa; great-grandchildren, Amber, Brayden, Carmella, Zalen, Zaleigh, Zoe and Makenna; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Maxwell Kennedy; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Robert Rogers; her former husband, Eugene Kennedy; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Winona and John Van Berkum; and nephews, Michael and Stephen Rogers and Mark Van Berkum.
