Jacqueline Herbold

Pierson, Iowa
Jacqueline "Jackie" Herbold, 87, of Pierson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Correctionville. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.
Jackie was born on Nov. 19, 1931, in Hartley, Iowa, the daughter of William and Helena (Backstrom) Hartman. She grew up in the O'Brien County, Iowa area and graduated from Pierson High School. Jackie and her music teacher, Dorothy Berens, changed the school song to "Onward Panthers" and she was very active in school where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. She loved working at Snyder’s Drug Store in Pierson as a teenager where she met Eugene.
Jackie married Eugene Herbold on Dec. 6, 1949 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They lived and farmed in the Pierson area.
Jackie was a charter member of Pierson Legion Auxiliary, Pierson Woman's Club and a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church. She loved to cook and bake, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. Her beautiful smile, kindness and thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.
Jackie is survived by two daughters, Kathy Hill, and Jana Hoppe; two sons and their wives, Greg and Terri Herbold, and Bud and Patty Herbold, all of Pierson; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; infant daughter, Lydia Ann; son-in-law, Ronald Hill; granddaughters, Lauren Ann Herbold and Psalm Elaine Bird; and three brothers, Bill, Darrell and Jerry Hartman.
