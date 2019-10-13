Jamaica Queens, N.Y., formerly Sioux City
Jacqueline "Jackie" Kay (Davis) Millet, 69, of Jamaica Queens, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Pastor Elaine Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will begin noon Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jackie was born Jan. 12, 1950, to Cecil (deceased) and Mildred Davis in Sioux City. She attended public school, graduating from Central High School in 1968. Jackie then went on to a local business school obtaining a secretarial degree.
Jackie accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She was a gifted musician. Jackie played piano and organ for the Mount Zion Junior Choir. She played clarinet in the Central High School Marching Band. Additionally, she sang with the Sioux City Municipal Choir.
Jackie moved from Sioux City to New York shortly after her business degree graduation. She held several clerical positions before she began working for New York State. She rose through the ranks of the Bernard Fineson Developmental Disabilities Services to become a Group House Manager overseeing three homes. After 38 years of service, she retired. She was now able to travel, one of her dreams, both inside and outside the United States. She was a constant participant at the Ollison-Ellis Family reunions which allowed her to travel to various states such as Iowa, Colorado, Arkansas, Texas, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Outside of the U.S., she visited Guyana, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Cozumel, St Lucia, St. Maarten, Aruba, Grenada, Cancun and other countries.
Jackie was always jovial, literally the life of the party. She never met a stranger. She was a loyal friend and a great confidante, and an effective leader. She trained herself to find the blessing in every situation. Jackie knew that someday everything would make sense, but in the meantime she laughed at the confusion, smiled through the tears, always knowing that everything happened for a reason and in God’s timing.
Left to mourn her is her loving husband, Cedric; two sons, William Shawn Davis and Marcus Davis; three grandchildren, Jacqueline Ann Davis, Arlando Davis, and Jamal Davis; one great-grandson, Caiden Davis; mother, Mildred Davis; sister, Gwendolyn Warren; mother-in-law, Sybil Millet; nephews, extended family, and friends.