Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Poznanski, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Poznanski was born Dec. 2, 1930, in Sioux City, the daughter of Leon and Gladys (Schneider) Carlson. She attended school in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1949. Jackie married Paul Poznanski on July 5, 1969. Together they made their home in Sioux City.
Over the years, Jackie worked for D.W. Verstegen Printing, Gerkins Windows and Doors, and Fimco. In her later years, Jackie worked at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes and volunteered at Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Survivors include five children, Julie (Jim) Potter of Sergeant Bluff, Steven (Sandy) Verbeski of Urbandale, Iowa, Brian (Annette) Poznanski of Omaha, Kevin Poznanski of Sioux City, and Tommy (Donna) Poznanski of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Shane, Kristin, Corissa, Nicole, Adam, Emilie and Nick; nine great-grandchildren, Cora, Jaclyn, Eli, Scarlett, Brooklyn, Laiken, Christian, Kingstyn and Blake; and a brother, L. Craig (Karen) Carlson of Marco Island, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Poznanski; and a sister, Janis Lautenbaugh.
The family would like a special thank you to go to The Point at Sunrise, the Skilled Nursing Unit and Mercy One and the staff at Siouxland Dialysis.
