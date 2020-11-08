Jacqueline R. Hatcher

Ponca, Neb.

Jacqueline R. Hatcher, 80, of Ponca, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jacqueline was born on Nov. 2, 1939, in Norfolk, Neb., to Gilbert and Cecile (Robinson) Geist. She graduated from Norfolk High School and went on to study business at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Later, she earned her LPN degree from Lincoln Public School of Practical Nursing in 1965, specializing in Gerontology and Aging.

On Feb. 14, 1968, she was united in marriage to Lynn Hatcher in Fremont, Neb. They moved to Ponca in 1969, where she continued her lifelong career in long-term care while working at the Elms Health Care Center as a nurse and then as administrator as well as owner.