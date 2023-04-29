Jacquetta 'Jacky' Ross

Sioux City

Jacquetta "Jacky" Ross, 88, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at a local nursing home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Morningside Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Graceland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Jacquetta Marguerite (Edwards) Ross was born Jan. 21, 1935, to Russell and Edris (Grant) Edwards on her grandparent's farm near Dunlap, Iowa, in the middle of a snowstorm. She was the oldest child, followed by brothers and sister, David, Richard, Kristine, and Jacob. Jacquetta was raised on family farms near Dunlap and Marathon, Iowa. She graduated from Marathon High School in 1953 as valedictorian of her class. From there Jacquetta entered Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., and studied there for two years before heading to National Business Training in Sioux City.

In 1956 she was introduced to the love of her life, Clayton Frank Ross and on March 23, 1957, they were joined in marriage at Morningside Lutheran Church. To this union Kathrine, Nancy, Gunnar, and Martha were born. During this time Jacquetta, or Jacky as she was often called, was a Boy Scout leader, a member of the Sarah Circle, Morning Glories, and WIGS. She was a faithful volunteer at the Gospel Mission for many years. To keep herself busy, Jacky became a daycare provider for many kids, too many to count. Working with children suited her caring, loving, and giving personality. She truly enjoyed the life lessons, outdoor play, and other activities for her kids. Over the years, it was very common to hear stories of "her kids" daily exploits and each child was talked about with fondness and a twinkle in her eye.

Jacky had many passions in her life. She was an avid sports fan, from professional to amateur to high school. Her favorites being the Chicago Cubs and the Sioux City Explorers. She loved going to her husband Clayton's church softball games where she usually kept book and you could hear her cheering them on the loudest. She enjoyed the arts, especially music and poetry. She loved the piano and singing, a love she passed down to her grandchildren. Every summer Jacky and Clayton had massive gardens that produced a variety of vegetables, of which she canned. There was no stranger to Jacky, she befriended everyone no matter their station in life and her kindness and her joking personality hid a quiet strength and stubbornness.

She is survived by children Kathrine Heffernan, Nancy (Wayne) Hanson, Gunnar Ross, and Martha (Mark) Good; grandchildren Paige (PJ) Ross-Meyer, Tom Heffernan, Lisa Heffernan, Kayla Blake, Gregory Hanson, Keith Hanson, Samantha (JJ) Rowden, and Ashleigh Blake; and great grandchildren, Clayton, Madison, Bryce, Pierce, Gavyn, Bristol, Patton, Leo, Freja, Paisley, and Jason.

Jacquetta was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clayton Ross; parents Russell and Edris Edwards; brothers David Edwards and Jacob Edwards; sister Kristine Edwards; son-in-law Steven Heffernan, brother-in-law Robert Ross.