Jake A. Ralston

Sheldon, Iowa, formerly Moville, Iowa

Jake Alan Ralston, 25, of Sheldon, formerly of Moville, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Jake was born in Omaha, on Sept. 7, 1994, the son of Alan and Diane (Denning) Ralston. He lived in Moville for the first six years of his life. He then moved to Faith, Hope and Charity in Storm Lake, Iowa until the age of 18 when he transferred to Village Northwest in Sheldon.

Jake was baptized in the Catholic church. His smile would light up the room and that would make everyone else around him smile and laugh. He enjoyed listening to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Denver Broncos games. He loved listening to all kinds of music in addition to his great sense of humor and fun-loving teasing nature.

He is survived by his parents, Alan and Diane of Moville; his brother, Alex and his fiancee, Azaria Hudson of Sioux City; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his many friends.

Jake was preceded in death by his grandparents; one aunt; and three uncles.