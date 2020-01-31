James A. Bogenrief

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Merrill Melbourne United Methodist Church, rural Merrill. The Rev. Kolleen Queener will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Floyd Valley Cemetery, rural Merrill. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 2 to 4 p.m. and a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com .

James Arles Bogenrief was born on Aug. 29, 1920, in rural Merrill, the son of Benjamin A. and Albena (Winter) Bogenrief. He attended school at Plymouth Township 1 and Merrill High School. He furthered his education at Western Union (Westmar) College, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in music education. He later served as a member of the board of trustees of Westmar College.

He met his wife, Kay Becker during their concurrent time at college. They married in Le Mars on Sept. 19, 1942. During the same month and after one week of teaching, Jim was drafted into the military. His military service was spent as an Army bandsman at Ft. Bliss near El Paso, Texas and as a part of the U.S. occupation forces in the South Pacific. After discharge, he returned to his farm near Merrill with his wife. During that first year back in Iowa, he also attended several G.I. agricultural classes at night school in Le Mars. He became an active farmer with his father. During 1956, which was a very difficult year for farming, in order to save his farm, he took on additional responsibility to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture A.S.C.S. office in Le Mars. He retired from that job in 1976.