James A. 'Jim' Shepherd

Sioux City

James A. "Jim" Shepherd, 95, of Sioux City, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Morningside Assembly of God in Sioux City. Reverend Johnny Helton, James' son-in-law, will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at a later date, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

James was born on March 25, 1928, in Poca, W. Va., to John and Beulah (Hedrick) Shepherd. He graduated from Dunbar High School (home of the "Dunbar Bulldogs") in Dunbar, W. Va., in 1946.

Following his high school graduation, Jim joined the United States Air Force, where he served from 1949 until 1953, and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a propeller system instructor for the B-29 and B-50 Bombers.

In 1951, Jim was stationed at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico, and received some post cards from his church youth group. One card he received was from a young lady he'd never met, named Marjorie Rowley. Jim arranged a furlough home at Christmas to meet this young lady. When he saw Margie for the first time, he knew at once she was "the one" for him! They were married on June 7, 1952, and just celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary!

Jim and Margie lived in St. Albans, W. Va., from 1952-1982, Lakeland, Fla., from 1982-2005, and Duncanville, Texas, from 2005-2008, when they moved to Sioux City.

He worked for Union Carbide Corporation from 1953-1984 as an Instrument Repairman, Instrument Supervisor, Instrument Trainer, and Craft Supervisor. He retired from UCC after 31 years of service. Following his career with UCC, he and Margie moved to Lakeland, where he worked the next 13 years as a courier for the First Bank of Lakeland and the Citrus & Chemical Bank.

Jim was a member of Morningside Assembly of God in Sioux City. He was a builder and a craftsman, helping to build his home church, First Assembly of God, in St. Albans where he also faithfully served throughout the years as a Sunday School Teacher, Worship Leader, Deacon, Trustee, and Usher.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Shepherd of Sioux City; daughter, Bev (Gary) Denzer of Springdale, Ark.; son, Mike (Laura) Shepherd of Harbor Springs, Mich.; daughter, Angie (Johnny) Helton of Sioux City; four grandchildren Jenny (David) Fairchild, Adam (Leandra) Rose, Tori (Aaron) Parrales, and Tyler (Laura) Helton; and four great-grandchildren Haston and Maddie Fairchild, and Layton and Magnolia Rose.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Beulah Shepherd; brothers John and Earl Shepherd; and infant sister, Betty Jane Shepherd.