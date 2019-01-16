Sioux City
James A. "Jim" Parks, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff following a lengthy illness.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. today at Congregation Beth Shalom. Rabbi Guy Greene will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jim was born on Nov. 1, 1951, in Estherville, Iowa, the son of Arvil and Bernice (Harper) Parks. Jim graduated from Lincoln Central High School in Estherville and then studied social sciences at Vanier College in Montreal, Canada. He was a patented chemist with Abbott Laboratories, a real estate appraiser and broker, fluent in several languages and a lover of ethnic cuisine.
On Nov. 1, 1991, Jim married Debra Gibbs. He was a loving husband, father and friend. Selfless until the end, he was a friend to anyone and everyone. His kindness and uniqueness will never be forgotten. Jim was also a member of Congregation Beth Shalom.
Survivors include his wife, Debra of Sioux City; two sons, Damar Gibbs and his wife, Randi of Omaha, and Theodore Parks of Sioux City; and two grandchildren, Jaidyn and Jace.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Donations in his memory can be made to Doug's Donors in Sioux City.