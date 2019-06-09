Sioux City
James A. Rose, 53, of Sioux City, went to be with his Lord and Creator on Thursday, June 2, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Riverside Methodist Church. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
James A. "Jimmy" Rose was born on June 16, 1965, in Omaha.
Jimmy had a lot of lifelong friends and was an avid fisherman, who spent every spare moment with a fish. Jimmy loved to visit and spend time with his only son, Tanner Vargas, who came back into his life two years ago.
Jimmy will be missed very much.