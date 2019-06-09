{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmy Rose

Jimmy Rose

Sioux City

James A. Rose, 53, of Sioux City, went to be with his Lord and Creator on Thursday, June 2, 2019.

Celebration of life service will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Riverside Methodist Church. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

James A. "Jimmy" Rose was born on June 16, 1965, in Omaha.

Jimmy had a lot of lifelong friends and was an avid fisherman, who spent every spare moment with a fish. Jimmy loved to visit and spend time with his only son, Tanner Vargas, who came back into his life two years ago.

Jimmy will be missed very much.

Celebrate
the life of: James A. Rose
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments