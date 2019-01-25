Sioux City
James A. Tracy, 72, of Sioux City, passed away on Dec. 8, 2018.
A celebration of life was held at the U.S. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan.
Jim graduated from Heelan High School in 1966. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served one tour of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant and was awarded two Purple Hearts medals.
Survivors include his son, Justin; a sister, Sharon Strom and Jerry Madison; brothers, Frank (Rise) Tracy and Mike (Karen) Tracy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ilene Tracy; and a nephew, Joseph Strom.