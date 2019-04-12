James A. Van Donselaar 21 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sioux City × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close Sign up Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} 73, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: James A. Van Donselaar Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Adam Stokes United Real Estate Solutions Rare opportunity to purchase 2.5 lots in a premium McCook Lake location. Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating Inc. Thanks for the Review! Adam Stokes United Real Estate Solutions New Listing in the Dakota Dunes, SD Print Ads Construction Operator, Pipe Layer, Pipe Crew Laborers Apr 10, 2019 Sioux City Engineering 5000 S Lewis Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-255-7683 Website Ad Vault Public Health Nurse (BSN) F/T - Siouxlan Apr 7, 2019 Siouxland Distric Health Dept/Classifieds 1014 Nebraska Street, Sioux City, IA 51105 712-279-6009 Ad Vault front of re-event 21 min ago CITY OF SIOUX CITY - ENVIRONMENTAL DIVISION 405 6th St., Sioux City, IA 51102 712-279-6349 Ad Vault Whispering Creek, Sunday 4/7 Apr 7, 2019 Dial Senior Mgt. 2609 Nicklaus Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-276-2091 Currently Open Website Ads Ad Vault Intro 137, SNB Print 2019 Apr 10, 2019 Security National Bank 603 Pierce Street, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-277-6500 Website Ad Vault Full Page 4/10 Apr 10, 2019 Hy-Vee Sioux City, IA 51101 Ad Vault Siouxland Hot Spots - Week 4B - 4/11/1 Apr 11, 2019 Bar Louie 701 Gordon Dr, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-224-7600 Ad Vault Siouxland Homes, 4.6 Apr 6, 2019 United Real Estate 302 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-253-1449 Website Ad Vault April Journal Ads Apr 10, 2019 Concrete Raising Service PO Box 1002, South Sioux City, NE 68776 402-494-2003 Ad Vault Jumble puzzle 21 min ago Sioux City Journal Communications Classifieds - Jumble Puzzle 515 Pavonia St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-293-4300 Website