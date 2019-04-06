Hospers, Iowa
James Auchstetter 85, of Hospers, died on April 4, 2019, at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hospers, with the Rev. Dan Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, with military rites will be conducted by American Legion Reuter Post 423 of Hospers. Visitation with the family will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary by the Knights of Columbus and a vigil prayer service all at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
James was born on March 22, 1934, to Lawrence and Agatha (Stapenhorst) Auchstetter, in Hospers. He was raised in Hospers, receiving education from St. Anthony's Grade School and Hospers High School, graduating in 1952. In 1954, he entered the U.S. Army and served in Alaska until his honorable discharge in 1956.
James married Louise Freking on April 8, 1961 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hospers. The couple made their home in Hospers. James worked for Iowa Public Service from 1962 to 1982. He also attended Sioux Empire College, graduating in 1976. James began working at Ambank Insurance and Hospers Real Estate from 1982 to 1999.
He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and also served on the church board and Spalding Catholic School board. He was also member of the Knights of Columbus. James was a volunteer fireman for 15 years and also served on the city council and Hospers Development Corporation.
James liked to farm, hunt, fish, travel with his siblings and wife, read and have coffee. Faith, family, and friends were important to him.
Survivors include his wife, Louise of Hospers; his four daughters, Jeanne (Tom) Jungers of Hospers, Julie (Steve) Hunt of Granville, Iowa, Nancy Ellison and Tim Seep of Vermillion, S.D., and Amy (Mike) Matuska of Zumbrota, Minn.; 14 grandchildren, Jessica Jungers, Alex and Amy Jungers, Lauren and Joe Kelling, Emily and Mike Bakker, Megan and Sean Moore, Anthony Hunt and Rob Humble, Anna and Jacob Kooiman, Jaime Hunt, Ellen Hunt, Mitchell and Jackie Ellison, Timothy Ellison, Jackie Matuska, Tara Matuska, and Joel Matuska; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Marcene (Fran) Moran of Sioux Falls, S.D.; four sisters-in-law, Sister Edwardine Freking OSF of Dubuque, Iowa, Catherine Portz of Hospers, Sister Angeline Freking OSF of Dubuque, Marie Klein of Alton, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Leo (Karen) Freking of Hospers.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine and her husband, Vincent Becker; brother, Marvin and wife, Marlys Auchstetter; and two brothers-in-law, Bernie Portz and Oscar Klein.
Pallbearers will be Alex Jungers, Anthony Hunt, Mitchell Ellison, Timothy Ellison, Joel Matuska and Steve Auchstetter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or Spaulding Catholic Schools.