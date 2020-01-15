James C. Paisley

Jim worked in the petroleum industry briefly with American Quasar, but the coolest Marine accountant around was ready to spread his entrepreneurial wings. With somewhere between zero to little enthusiasm from his immediate family, Jim looked to his in-laws, Carmen and Dayton Barker, for a trusting belief in his vision and a bit of financial backing. They could tell Jim was onto something, and they could see how driven he was. They wanted in. The Barkers threw their support behind him, and he opened his first car wash in 1978. The sky was the limit after that. As his car wash began to flourish, Jim opened several more successful businesses, all tied keenly to his sense of adventure, following his gut in the knowledge that he would succeed for his family. Jim became the John Wayne of the car wash world. He was gruff and tough. His coolness and deft business acumen preceded him. It was this sense of adventurous entrepreneurship that allowed his children to swing for the fences in life, throwing the best support and encouragement behind them that a father could possibly provide. Of course he did this, you know? That's what the best dads do. And make no mistake; he was one of the best dads to ever grace this planet.