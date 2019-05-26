Sioux City
James C. "Chet" French, 90, a long time Sioux City resident, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019.
A graveside memorial will be announced at a later date.
He was born in Herman Neb., on Jan. 24, 1929. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion, Mensa Society, Genealogical Society, and the Sioux City Historical Railroad Museum.
He is survived by brother, Darryl (Donna); children, Brenda Helle (Steven), Dianna Hepburn, and Jim French Jr. (Karen); nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene; daughter, Dorothy; parents; sister; two brothers; and four grandchildren.
He will be missed by the many people that love him.