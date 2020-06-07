× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James D. Birkes

Sioux City

James D. Birkes, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

Jim was born on May 29, 1937, in Salem, S.D., son of Clyde and Rena (Lieske) Birkes. He was raised in the South Bottoms of Sioux City and attended Central High School. Jim joined the United States Army in 1954, stationed in the Panama Canal Zone, and was honorably discharged in 1957. On Jan. 7, 1961, Jim married his soul mate and love of his life, Judi Peters.

Jim worked as an Electrician Technician at Mid American Energy for 38 years. In his younger years, he boxed in the Jr. Golden Gloves and for the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, bowling, and working in his yard. James also loved playing horseshoes with family and friends.