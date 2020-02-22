James D. 'Jim' Karr

Armour, S.D., formerly Sioux City

James "Jim" Douglas Karr, 77, of Armour, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Armour. Arrangements are under the direction of Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.

James "Jim" Douglas Karr was born on Dec. 26, 1942, to Paul and Dorothy (McGraw) Karr, Sr., in Oakland, Calif. He entered the U.S. Navy on Jan. 20, 1960 and was honorably discharged on Jan. 19, 1966.

He married Karen Ann Horsley on Aug. 25, 1961 in Sioux City. Jim worked at Cargill Nutrena Feeds in Sioux City for 35 years and for Armour Land Fill for 15 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, watching sports, camping, winning at the slots, horse and dog racing, eating out, going to movies, and spending time with his family.