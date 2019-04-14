Sioux City
James D. Mason, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
James D. "Jim" Mason was born on March 17, 1933, in Sergeant, Neb., to Ed and Georgia (Orvin) Mason. He attended school in Kearney, Neb. In 1951, he entered the U.S. Navy, where he served until 1958.
Following his years in the military, Jim married Evelyn Scwerdtfeger, and to this union four children were born, Larry, Diana, Nancy and Jim. The two later divorced. He later married Ruth Fuller, and to this union two children, Scott and Judy, were born. They lived in various locations in Nebraska before moving to the Siouxland area. Ruth passed away in 2003.
Jim was a lifelong, avid truck driver until a truck and train accident ended his working career in 1997. He went on to work at The Sioux City Journal during his retirement. In his free time, Jim enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping. He was an animal lover and especially loved his dogs.
Survivors include five children, Larry Mason (Gloria) of Kearney, Neb., Diana Melroy of Holdrege, Neb., Jim Mason of Kearney, Scott Mason (Tami) of Des Moines, and Judy Spath (Doug) of Sioux City; three stepdaughters, Theresa Forsman of Lincoln, Neb., Rebecca Janning (Tim) of Tacoma, Wash., and Brenda Kramer of Lincoln; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members; his dog, Kimber; and his special friend, Julie Morrison.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; a daughter, Nancy Barker; a stepdaughter, Carol Aden; one granddaughter, Laney Stamps; and seven brothers and sisters.