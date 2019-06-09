Jefferson, S.D.
James D. Moon, 74, of Jefferson, passed away June 4, 2019. He suffered for many years from COPD.
Per his request, there will be no services.
James was born on Feb. 10, 1945, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Norman and Eva (Slater) Moon. James attended Sioux City Community Schools.
James lived in Denver from 1971 until 1975 and stayed in several different places while working. James worked as an iron worker or boiler maker from the late 1960s until he retired in 2009. James was a member of the Iron Workers Union and the Boiler Makers Union.
James enjoyed watching pro football games, especially the New England Patriots. He enjoyed listening to music; AC/DC was his favorite.
James is survived by his sisters, Judy (Gene) Kock of Sergeant Bluff, and Louette Bunch of Sioux City; brothers, Robert Moon (Reba) of Le Mars, Iowa; good friend, Danny Bursell, who helped a lot these last months; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Moon and Eva Moon Slater; grandparents, Roy and Norma Moon; a special great aunt and uncle, Sylvia and Jesse Ashley; brother-in-law, Robert Bunch; two great nephews; and one great niece.